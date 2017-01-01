Win $1000 in WAM–Walking Around Money! Brought to you by Grand Victoria Casino

Every weekday there are ten chances to win $1000 with WAM!

Listen to B96 from Monday, April 3rd through Friday, May 5th for the new code to be announced each hour beginning at 8AM/CT, and running throughout the day at :20 after the hour and through the final daily time at 5:30PM/CT.

Each hour, you can either text code word to the short code: 80787 from your cell phone or fill out the online entry form below.

If you’re selected as the national winner for that hour, know the code word when we call you back and you’ll win $1000!

Your chance to win $1,000 on B96 is brought to you by Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin.

(If you are using Safari, please use the entry form on this page.)

The short code is 80787

