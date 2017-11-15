Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

WATCH: BTS Perform on James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’ Ahead of the AMAs

By Lizzy Buczak
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BTS are taking over the US!

The KPop stars, who will make their award show debut by performing at the American Music Awards, recently recorded their performance for James Corden’s The Late Late Show. 

Corden, the self-proclaimed ‘biggest fan,’ leaked the video, which revealed that the whole crowd was shooketh by the boy band.

BTS already has a huge American following but this just proves they are only getting started.

With a packed schedule in the States, we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us this month!

 

