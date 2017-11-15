Over the course of a week, Westwick has been accused of rape by two other women.
He has denied both allegations on social media.
In regards to claims made by Kristina Cohen he said, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman.”
As for accuser Aurélie Wynn, he took to Instagram to write, “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”
Westwick’s girlfriend and rumored soon-to-be fiancee Jessica Serfaty defended him in a since-deleted Instagram video.