Everything Christmas In Chicago Starts Friday!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Chicago! This weekend really kicks off the festive season in the city.

Check out what’s lighting the city up this weekend below:

Mag Mile Lights Fest: Chicago’s Magnificent Mile is illuminated with more than one million lights adorning 200 trees! An interactive holiday wonderland at Lights Festival Lane, the tree-lighting parade, and a majestic fireworks show over the Chicago River are the highlights of the weekend.

Christkindlmarket: German and European tradition combined with local charm come to Daley Plaza starting Friday. It is Chicago’s largest open-air Christmas festival and was inspired by the 16th century holiday market in Nuremberg, Germany, one of the first holiday markets of its kind.

Millennium Park Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: Friday, November 17th at 6pm, Chicago presents the 104th Anniversary of the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony! Don’t miss this holiday tradition as the beautiful 62-feet tall Norway Spruce is illuminated amidst Chicago’s magnificent skyline and the iconic art of Millennium Park.

McCormick Tribute Ice Rink: Ice skating at the bean in Millennium Park.

Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon: Located in Maggie Daley Park, the ice ribbon flows through the park’s winter landscape and is surrounded by views of the city’s skyline.This skating ribbon is different from typical ice rinks as skaters can experience “alpine in the city” as they follow a path twice the length of a lap around a traditional skating rink.

Zoo Lights: This Linkoln Park tradition actually starts next weekend, November 24th.

Zoo Lights: Brookfield Zoo transforms into Chicago’s Largest Holiday Lights Festival, ‘Holiday Magic’ from November 30th – December 31st with one million lights twinkling through the wonderland.