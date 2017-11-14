The B96 9 Most Wanted : Swifties VS. Camilizers

The Swifties and the Camilizers – both fiercely loyal and pouring in the votes tonight for their girls! So who got closer to the top for tonight’s 9 Most Wanted? See below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/14/17:

9- Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato “No Promises”

8- Dua Lipa “New Rules”

7- Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

6- Maroon 5 and SZA “What Lovers Do”

5- Khalid “Young, Dumb and Broke”

4- Halsey “Bad at Love”

3- Camila Cabello “Havana”

2- Taylor Swift “Ready For It”

1-Logic and Alessia Cara “1-800-273-8255”