Netflix Reveals “Fuller House” Season 3B Holiday Premiere Date

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: (Back L-R) Actress Jodie Sweetin, producer Jeff Franklin, actors Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber and (front L-R) actors Juan Pablo Di Pace, Bob Saget and John Stamos, winners of the Favorite Premium Comedy Series Award, 'Fuller House' pose in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Fullers, Tanners and Gibblers are coming to Christmas dinner!

Fuller House’s season 3B will hit Netflix on December 22nd.

In other words, just in time for your holiday binging.

Initially, fans were super upset with Netflix when it was revealed that they only added half of the season 3.

Turns out, it was on purpose — they know how to keep fans wanting more.

Candance Cameron Bure made the official reveal on Twitter. Watch it below.

And if you haven’t watch the first half of season 2, much like myself, please utilize Thanksgiving week to get all caught up, would ya?

 

