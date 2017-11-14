Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

B96 Cares! Have Your Animals Been Spayed or Neutered?

6-8 million dogs and cats go into US shelters each year, and half of them are euthanized because there are not enough good homes.

The single most important thing that we can do to save cats and dogs from all the suffering and death that their overpopulation causes is to spay and neuter them.

Spaying eliminates the stress and discomfort that females endure during heat periods, eliminates the risk of uterine cancer, and greatly reduces the risk of mammary cancer.

Neutering makes males far less likely to roam or fight, prevents testicular cancer, and reduces the risk of prostate cancer. B96 Cares!

