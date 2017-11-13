Zedd, Hailee Steinfeld, P!NK, Niall Horan and More Performing at the AMAs

All you have to do is STAY!

The American Music Awards are going big with a slew of collaborations on this Sunday, Nov 19th.

Zedd and Alessia Cara will team up to perform their hit single “Stay.”

Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso and Florida Georgia Line will join forces for “Let Me Go.”

Imagine Dragons will bring the energy for a special collab with B96 Pepsi #JingleBash artist Khalid!

Portugal the Man will bring us back to 1986 with their performance of “Feel It Still.”

Other performers include Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Demi Lovato, and K-Pop group BTS.

Selena Gomez will perform “Wolves” for the first time following her kindey transplant.

