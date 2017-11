Last week, Eminem released a new song with Beyonce called ‘Walk On Water’ which will be on his upcoming album ‘Revival’. Over the weekend, Em performed the song at the EMAs with Skylar Grey in place of Beyonce. Between the lyrics, Skylar playing piano and the violinists, this song was heartfelt and honest.

Next time we see Eminem will be November 18th as he is musical guest and Chance The Rapper is host for Saturday Night Live.