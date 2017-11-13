Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” Is About To CRUSH Sales Records

Taylor Swift’s new album “Reputation” is selling at a record pace. It sold over 700,000 in the U.S. the first day of its release. To put that in perspective, the previous high selling week in 2017 was Kendrick Lamar “Damn” which sold just over 600,000. Taylor beat that in less than 24 hours. She is well on her way to having another week of selling a million albums.

It would be the fourth album in which she has sold a million in a week since they started keeping track in 1991. Only two artists have done that twice, N’Sync and The Backstreet Boys. Adele’s “25” had three weeks of selling over a million copies, the only artist to have multiple seven figure sales weeks on the same album.

Taylor’s current weekly sales record is 1.29 million when her album “1989” accomplished the feat in 2014. “Reputation” is outpacing that after three days and expected to fall just short of 2 million. The all time record is Adele “25” which sold 3.3 million in week one. N’Sync “No Strings Attached” is the only other album to sell over 2 million in a week. It hit 2.4 million in 2000.