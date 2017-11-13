Shakira Postpones More Tour Dates

Shakira’s ‘The El Dorado Tour’ has got off to a non-start. It was supposed to kick off last week but that didn’t happen due to strained vocal chords.

Now Shakira is postponing more dates:

To my fans and friends,

For the last few days I’ve been very focused on recovery for my strained vocal chords. I really hoped to achieve this in time to be able to sing in Paris; however, and much to my chagrin, this hasn’t been possible and my doctors have advised me to continue on vocal rest for the time being. I’m very sorry to inform you all that I won’t be able to sing on the 10th and 11th in Paris, the 12th in Antwerp, or the 14th in Amsterdam, but we are working on confirming new dates.

At the moment I’m concentrating on full recovery to be able to share with you all this show that i’ve so enjoyed preparing and of which I am very proud. I’m anxious to get back on stage and be at 100% for all of you. Again, I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for all the support you’ve shown me these days and which has helped keep me afloat in what has been a difficult time. God willing we will see each other soon for the kickoff of my tour. Sending all my love and gratitude, Shakira.

Shakira is slated to kick off the North American part of her tour in Orlando January 9, 2018 andset to perform Chicago’s United Center January 23rd.