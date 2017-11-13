Our Favorite Pop Covers of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Try to argue with me all you want but there is no song that is more iconic than Mariah Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

There simply isn’t a Christmas season if you don’t listen to that song at least a couple of hundred times.

Numerous artists have tried, and failed, to re-create the magic that Mariah does in the holiday tune.

However, many artists have been successful and covering the festive single.

Here are some of our favorites!

1.Justin Bieber with Mariah Carey

2. Fifth Harmony

3. Ariana Grande

4. Demi Lovato

5. Miley Cyrus

6. The Girl and the Dreamcatcher (Dove Cameron & Ryan McCartan)

7. MAX

8. Jimmy Fallon, Mariah Carey & the Roots

9. Michael Buble

10. Bastille