Cigarette smoking and smokeless tobacco use are bad habits that have a negative effect on your oral health.

For one, tobacco products can cause bad breath, but that’s only the beginning.

The tar and nicotine from tobacco not only stain your teeth, but can also lead to other health problems such as gingivitis or even oral cancer.

Quitting is the only way to decrease your risk of these and other tobacco-related health problems. B96 Cares!