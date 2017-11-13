All Five Spice Girls Will Reportedly Reunite Next Year

Calling all Spice Girls fans. The news of a possible 20th anniversary reunion is finally here!

The Sun reports that ALL FIVE — yes, even Victoria Beckham — will reunite for a TV special and compilation album in 2018.

Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell have been pretty vocal about wanting a reunion but both Victoria and Mel C were holding out on re-joining the group.

Now, sources can officially confirm that all five ladies are on-board and have been in “secret talks” for months.

“The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion. As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls. And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion. The fact she is on board now is down to how much closer the five of them have become recently,” an insider revealed.

Let me re-iterate, A BRAND NEW ALBUM!

New Spice Girls album in 2018 WHAT pic.twitter.com/h4eotdH8nD — Chris (@illucifer) November 12, 2017

Still, don’t get too excited! Major life moments like Mel Bs divorce battle and the birth of Geri Halliwell’s son may hinder the reunion a bit however.

One source revealed, “Things between them were quite icy at the start of the year. But gradually the ice thawed, and Mel was the one who drove that. Mel’s divorce battle also helped to bring them back together, as did the birth of Geri’s son. Plans at the moment are still in the early stages, and everything involving the girls tends to be complicated because they are so busy. It is not easy to get them all in the same place at the same time. But the team behind the reunion are delighted to have made it to this point.”

If the reunion does finally happen, 2018 is shaping up to be an incredible year!

The iconic girl group previously reunited for the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games in 2012.