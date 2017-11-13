Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

10 Pop Culture Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters That You Need This Holiday Season

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Pop Culture, pop culture ugly christmas sweaters
(Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

If you think Christmas is about spending time with family and exchanging presents, I have to inform you, you are dead wrong.

Christmas is all about ugly Christmas sweaters.

And this season, you need to have the ugliest and most punny one!

If you don’t have the time to knit a wool sweater of your own with some ugly reindeer or offensive holiday phrase, you can always purchase one that draws inspiration from pop culture.

There are so many to choose from that pay tribue to 2017 — an ode to Jelena, Stranger Things or Donald Trump. Take your pick and we guarantee you’ll win every ugly sweater contest!

 

 

1. Anything Donald Trump inspired – The relevancy on this one is pretty obvious. (UglyChristmasSweater.com for $42.95)

CustomSweaterTrump Custom 566x566 10 Pop Culture Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters That You Need This Holiday Season

 

2. Rick and Morty – Unlike the McDonald’s special sauce, this one shouldn’t sell out in .3 seconds! (UglyChristmasSweater.com for $59.95)

Rick and Morty Happy Human Holiday Ugly Christmas Sweater 566x566 10 Pop Culture Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters That You Need This Holiday Season

 

3. Chicago Cubs – They may not have won the World Series this year but our undying love for the hometown team rings true all year round, not just during baseball season. (MLB shop for $55.99)

%name 10 Pop Culture Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters That You Need This Holiday Season

 

4. Drake – Because the ‘Hotline Bling’ never gets old. (ETSY starting at $25)

il 570xN.1091704658 3qd8 10 Pop Culture Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters That You Need This Holiday Season

 

5. Elevn from ‘Stranger Things’ – This may require a trip to the Upside Down. The Netflix show has been a constant obsession with Eleven leading in the favorites game. (Etsy for $25)

il 570xN.1065982244 d8h6 10 Pop Culture Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters That You Need This Holiday Season

 

6. Wonder Woman – She was hands down the biggest hero of 2017, a year where we badly needed a woman to save us all! (WonderWomanShop starting at $54.99)

wwtvtap935fb 38d8212b a0ef 4595 b70a d7fc7cf1660b 1024x1024@2x 10 Pop Culture Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters That You Need This Holiday Season

 

7. Game of Thrones – Ho, Ho, Hodor (too soon?) Let everyone know your obsession with the series with this carefully crafted ugly Christmas sweater! (Etsy for $29.74)

il 570xN.1314766064 o3qk 10 Pop Culture Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters That You Need This Holiday Season

 

8. Jelena – Since sweethearts Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are (almost) officially back together, this ugly sweater couldn’t be more fitting. Ah, young love! (Etsy starting at $23.99)

il 570xN.1394870703 jqil 10 Pop Culture Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters That You Need This Holiday Season

9. IT – Alright, this may not actually be an ugly Christmas sweater but it is an ugly tee featuring the spookiest clown and 2017’s pop culture sensation, Pennywise. Who said the spooky stuff had to stop at Halloween? (Etsy starting at $22.99)

il 570xN.1314254594 4lwa 10 Pop Culture Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters That You Need This Holiday Season

 

10. Stranger Things 2.0 – Because the Stranger Things obsession is too real. (Etsy $24.99)

il 570xN.1351129863 1brg 10 Pop Culture Inspired Ugly Christmas Sweaters That You Need This Holiday Season

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live