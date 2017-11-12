TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Can Maroon 5 Make It To 5 Weeks At #1?

Can Maroon 5 make it to 5 weeks at #1?? Today makes 2 down, 3 to go.
Congrats to Adam Levine for 1) wife revealed this week they are having a GIRL in January 2) His song with Maroon 5 ‘What Lovers Do’ is most popular in Chicago again this week.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Lights Down Low – Max
19. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
18. New Rules – Dua Lipa
17. Strip That Down – Liam Payne
16. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georia Line
15. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
14. Good Old Days – Macklemore & Kesha
13. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
12. Praying – Kesha
11. Attention – Charlie Puth
10. Bad At Love – Halsey
9. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato
8. What About Us – Pinl
7. Mi Gente – J Balvin
6. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
5. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara
4. Havana – Camila Cabello
3. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
- What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA