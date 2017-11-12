TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Can Maroon 5 Make It To 5 Weeks At #1?

Can Maroon 5 make it to 5 weeks at #1?? Today makes 2 down, 3 to go.

Congrats to Adam Levine for 1) wife revealed this week they are having a GIRL in January 2) His song with Maroon 5 ‘What Lovers Do’ is most popular in Chicago again this week.

20. Lights Down Low – Max

19. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

18. New Rules – Dua Lipa

17. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

16. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georia Line

15. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

14. Good Old Days – Macklemore & Kesha

13. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

12. Praying – Kesha

11. Attention – Charlie Puth

10. Bad At Love – Halsey

9. No Promises – Cheat Codes, Demi Lovato

8. What About Us – Pinl

7. Mi Gente – J Balvin

6. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

5. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara

4. Havana – Camila Cabello

3. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

2. Perfect – Ed Sheeran