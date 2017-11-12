Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

2017 MTV EMA Winners

By Rebecca Ortiz
Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

The MTV EMA’s JUST happened! (in London so there’s a time difference)

Tons of great nominees and but only so many winners! See the full list below:

BEST SONG
Clean Bandit – “Rockabye” ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” — WINNER

BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes — WINNER
Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
Zayn

BEST NEW
Dua Lipa — WINNER
Julia Michaels
Khalid
Kyle
Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP
Camila Cabello — WINNER
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters – “Run”
Katy Perry – “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” — WINNER
Kyle – “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran — WINNER
Eminem
U2

BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta — WINNER
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2

BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem — WINNER
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars — WINNER

BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
Kyle
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag’n’Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

Congrats to all the winners!

PS- Want to watch the show? It doesn’t air here in the states but you can still check it out! Click here: WATCH the MTV EMAs

