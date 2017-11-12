The MTV EMA’s JUST happened! (in London so there’s a time difference)

Tons of great nominees and but only so many winners! See the full list below:

2017 MTV EMA Winners

BEST SONG

Clean Bandit – “Rockabye” ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts” ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito” (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” — WINNER

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes — WINNER

Taylor Swift

BEST LOOK

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Rita Ora

Taylor Swift

Zayn

BEST NEW

Dua Lipa — WINNER

Julia Michaels

Khalid

Kyle

Rag‘n’Bone Man

BEST POP

Camila Cabello — WINNER

Demi Lovato

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Foo Fighters – “Run”

Katy Perry – “Bon Appetit” ft. Migos

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” — WINNER

Kyle – “iSpy” ft. Lil Yachty

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

BEST LIVE

Bruno Mars

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran — WINNER

Eminem

U2

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta — WINNER

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST ROCK

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Royal Blood

The Killers

U2

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem — WINNER

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Lorde

The xx

Thirty Seconds To Mars — WINNER

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Hailee Steinfeld

Jon Bellion

Julia Michaels

Kacy Hill

Khalid

Kyle

Noah Cyrus

Petite Meller

Rag’n’Bone Man

SZA

The Head And The Heart

BEST WORLD STAGE

Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016

Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016

Tomorrowland 2017

DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017

Congrats to all the winners!

PS- Want to watch the show? It doesn’t air here in the states but you can still check it out! Click here: WATCH the MTV EMAs