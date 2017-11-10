Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

You Could Get A $500 Fine For Texting While Crossing Street In Chicago

By Nikki
A man texts on his smartphone as he walks along a street (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Distracted walking…it’s a thing. This thing has caused many accidents and injury for pedestrians and drivers alike. How can you see where you are walking if your face is in your phone, right? Didn’t your mama tell you to be aware of your surroundings? You can’t do that with your face in your phone.

Mayor Emanuel said: “Everybody does it and then everybody is irritated when someone else does it. So my total view is I want to look at it. I think it has something to do with people’s own safety.”

And if Chicago can make money off of it…you know it’s going down. Hawaii was the first to set this law fining first time offenders $35 for first offense and $99 after that. But this is Chicago…the fine would start at $90 first offense and $500 after that!!

Maybe if we allocated the ‘distracted pedestrian’ fines towards CPS we could make some real change.

Do you think this is a good idea and may keep people safer?

