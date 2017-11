Maybe it was the excitement of Friday…or the fact that the Pepsi Jinglebash is less than a month away…but the top spot in the 9 Most Wanted was ALLLLLL Jinglebash!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/10/17:

9- Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato “No Promises”

8- Taylor Swift “Ready For It”

7- P!nk “What About Us”

6- Hailee Steinfeld “Let Me Go”

5- Maroon 5 and SZA “What Lovers Do”

4- Kesha “Praying”

3- Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

2- Post Malone “Rockstar”

1- Logic and Alessia Cara “1-800-273-8255”