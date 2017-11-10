Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Taylor Swift’s New Wax Figure Includes Cats… Obviously

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Taylor Swift
Photo: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Images

Madame Tussauds celebrated Taylor Swift’s sixth album release by introducing her brand new wax figure in the San Francisco location.

Unlike Beyonce and Lady Gaga’s uncanny figures, Taylor’s likeness was adequately captured.

And so was her title of “cat lady.”

During the unveiling, Taylor’s statue was surrounded by her squad… of cats!

Taylor has always been very vocal about her love of cats, specifically her own, Meredith and Olivia.

She even mentions the kitties in her new song “Gorgeous,” when she sings, “Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats.”

The six kittens from the Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue adorned Taylor’s wax figure, which also includes her signiture red lipstick and a see-through lace top. 

The best part – you can adopt them!

