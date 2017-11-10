Taylor Swift’s New Wax Figure Includes Cats… Obviously

Madame Tussauds celebrated Taylor Swift’s sixth album release by introducing her brand new wax figure in the San Francisco location.

Unlike Beyonce and Lady Gaga’s uncanny figures, Taylor’s likeness was adequately captured.

And so was her title of “cat lady.”

Hey @taylorswift13 – welcome to our squad. We can't wait to hear #Repuation on Friday! pic.twitter.com/oDIGf1Wksm — MT San Francisco (@tussaudssf) November 8, 2017

During the unveiling, Taylor’s statue was surrounded by her squad… of cats!

Taylor has always been very vocal about her love of cats, specifically her own, Meredith and Olivia.

She even mentions the kitties in her new song “Gorgeous,” when she sings, “Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats.”

The six kittens from the Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue adorned Taylor’s wax figure, which also includes her signiture red lipstick and a see-through lace top.

The best part – you can adopt them!