Nicki Minaj’s Brother Jelani Maraj Found Guilty in Child Sexual Assault Trial

Guilty with a capital G.

Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj has been found guilty of raping his 11-year-old step-daughter at the time.

Newsday reports that the jurors convicted Maraj yesterday on a felony charge of predatory sexual assault on a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Maraj, who is looking at 25 years, showed no emotion as the verdict was read. He reportedly plans to appeal the charge.

The now 14-year-old victim testified against her then-stepfather admitting that he seuxally assaulted her for months while her mother was at work.

Maraj’s defense attempted to call bluff on the allegations, saying the family was simply trying to extort money from Maraj’s famous sister.

The girl’s 10-year-old brother also testified as a witness saying he saw Maraj’s “private parts” touching his sister.

He said that Maraj slapped him several times in the face to keep him quiet, even threatening the boy by telling him he’d never see his mother again if he spoke up.

Minaj previously paid his $100,000 bail.

Prosecutors provided DNA from the victims pajama pants to support their allegations, even though the defense tried to argue that the pants may have been contaminated with laundry.

Minaj has not commented on her brother’s sentence.