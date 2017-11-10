Liam Payne & Jason Derulo Faced Off in an Epic Rap Battle

This isn’t James Corden’s “Drop the Mic.”

Liam Payne and Jason Derulo went head-to-head in a rap battle during TBS’ new stand alone show inspired by Corden’s segment of the same name.

And no one was safe from the savagery, not even little and innocent Bear Payne.

“Look, everybody! It’s the guy from 1D / Not the pretty one, not the gritty one — it’s the one you never see,” Jason said to kick things off.

“Your sons name is Bear Payne / Yeah, thats cool / I’m sure that’ll go well with the kids in high school,” he continued.

Now, Liam wasn’t going to just going to take it and came back swinging and defending his boy band past.

“Making fun of One Direction / Jason that’s lazy/ I got that 1D that make all the ladies crazy,” he responded. Dang!

Despite the mean things they said, both admitted it was for the show and there are no hard feelings.

Watch the clip below and tell us who you think won the rap battle.