G-Eazy Reveals New Song ‘The Plan’ with Steamy Music Video

By Scott T. Sterling

G-Eazy is partying hard in the music video for his new song, “The Plan.”

“The Plan” is the latest track taken from the rapper’s upcoming album, The Beautiful & Damned, due to debut Dec. 15.

The song celebrates G-Eazy’s success with a black and white music video featuring a party rife with excess. A bevy of booty-shaking swimsuit models populate a mansion where Eazy is seen rapping the track’s verses.

