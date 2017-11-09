Winter Is Coming – It Might Snow Tomorrow Morning

Get your ugg boots ready because snow is coming to Chicago!

According to CBS Chicago, Northern Illinois could see a few snowflakes during a rainy start to Wednesday morning.

The Chicago area will likely see rain showers starting before 9 a.m. and lasting until about noon or 1 p.m., according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Deubelbeiss.

There’s a slight chance of snow flurries mixed in with the rain before 9 a.m., but it’s unlikely that the city will see any snow, Deubelbeiss said.

So not TOO BAD but the thought of snow before December means we’re going to have to brace for a bad winter.

