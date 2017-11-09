Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Winter Is Coming – It Might Snow Tomorrow Morning

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: winter
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Get your ugg boots ready because snow is coming to Chicago!

According to CBS Chicago, Northern Illinois could see a few snowflakes during a rainy start to Wednesday morning.

The Chicago area will likely see rain showers starting before 9 a.m. and lasting until about noon or 1 p.m., according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Deubelbeiss.

There’s a slight chance of snow flurries mixed in with the rain before 9 a.m., but it’s unlikely that the city will see any snow, Deubelbeiss said.

So not TOO BAD but the thought of snow before December means we’re going to have to brace for a bad winter.

READ MORE HERE! 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live