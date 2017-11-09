Ed Westwick Accused of Sexual Assault By Second Woman

Things are not looking good for Ed Westwick.
The Gossip Girl actor, best known for his role of Chuck Bass, was accused of sexual assault by a second woman.
Aurélie Wynn, who went by Auralie Marie Cao during her days as an actress, went into detail about the alleged incident in a Facebook post.
“I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” Wynn wrote of the 2014 incident. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny. When it was over I got my cellphone and found that the girl that had invited me had left or got kicked out.”
Wynn says she was dating Glee alum Mark Salling, who was recently arrested for child pornography, at the time.
When she informed him of what happened, he allegedly called off their relationship.
“I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him,” she wrote. “Then blamed me for it and broke it off with me.”