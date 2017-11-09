Ed Westwick Accused of Sexual Assault By Second Woman

Things are not looking good for Ed Westwick.

The Gossip Girl actor, best known for his role of Chuck Bass, was accused of sexual assault by a second woman.

Aurélie Wynn, who went by Auralie Marie Cao during her days as an actress, went into detail about the alleged incident in a Facebook post.

“I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” Wynn wrote of the 2014 incident. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny. When it was over I got my cellphone and found that the girl that had invited me had left or got kicked out.”

Wynn says she was dating Glee alum Mark Salling, who was recently arrested for child pornography, at the time.

When she informed him of what happened, he allegedly called off their relationship.

“I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him,” she wrote. “Then blamed me for it and broke it off with me.”

The former actress says she confided in a few other people but mostly everyone encouraged her to keep quiet about it because she didn’t want to be “that girl.” “And that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame,” she added.

Wynn’s allegation come on the heels of another accusation from Kristina Cohen , who claims that Westwick raped her in his apartment in 2014.

Westwick has denied both Cohen’s and Wynn’s allegations on Instagram writing, “it is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:46am PST

The LAPD are reportedly investigating Cohen’s allegations.