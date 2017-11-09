Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

Daveed Diggs on How His Personal Experience with Teaching Inspired His Role in “Wonder”

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: daveed diggs

Daveed Diggs, a Tony Award nominee for his portrayal of the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, stopped by the B96 Blue Cross Blue Shield studio to chat about his new movie “Wonder.”

The film, based on the New York Times beststeller, tells the inspiring story of August Pullman, a boy with a cranial facial difference, who must adjust to attending a public elemenetary school.

Diggs plays Mr. Brown, Pullman’s (Jacob Tremblay) home room teacher, who’s described as a “very grounded dude who gave up his dream job on Wall Street to become a teacher.

We’ve already seen him in a few roles on black-ish and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but Diggs channeled his own personal experience of being a middle school teacher for this part.

The film is a tearjerker and both Showbiz and Daveed admitted to ugly crying while watching it.

Wonder features an incredible cast including Julie Roberts and Owen Wilson, which Daveed admits he met after the film finished wrapping since they don’t have many scenes together.

Warning: it is a tearjerker with both Showbiz and Diggs admitting to ugly crying while watching the screening.

It hits theaters on Nov. 17!

Watch the interview in the player above!

