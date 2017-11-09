Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

A$AP Ferg Shares ‘Trap and a Dream’ Video Featuring Meek Mill

Filed Under: A$AP Ferg, Meek Mill

By Scott T. Sterling

A$AP Ferg has shared the official music video for his track “Trap and a Dream,” featuring Meek Mill.

Related: New Petition Calls for Governor to Reevaluate Meek Mill’s Prison Sentence

The clip finds both rappers hanging out on a city street on a stylish white sports car as they trade rhymes.

Ferg ends the clip with a quote from Moliere, “The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it,” followed by the hashtag, #FreeMeek.

“Meek is my brother and will forever have my support, especially in these tough times,” Ferg said in a press statement, also sending out a link to the petition for Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf to look into Meek Mill’s current incarceration.

Check out the clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live