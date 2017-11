Sing it with me now: Ba pa pa pa ba pa pa pa – the joy of pepsi!

Remember those catchy Pepsi commercials starring Britney Spears?

Yes, I know it was over 15-years ago, but you know what I’m talking about.

Well, full versions of those little jangles are now available.

Seriously, we never wanted a Pepsi more!

Check ’em out – we promise we won’t judge you if you get your Godney moves circa ’00 on.

Seriously, have you seen a more iconic ad?