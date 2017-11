Tonight’s 9 Most Wanted had a tight race between Jinglebash artists Taylor Swift and Logic! So who came out on top? See below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/08/17:

9- Cheat Code and Demi Lovato “No Promises”

8- P!nk “What About Us”

7- Post Malone “Rockstar”

6- Hailee Steinfeld “Let Me Go”

5- Demi Lovato “Sorry Not Sorry”

4- Logic and Alessia Cara “1-800-273-8255”

3- Taylor Swift “Ready for It”

2- Halsey “Bad at Love”

1- Ed Sheehan “Perfect”