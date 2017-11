Will Smith’s daughter Willow just released a new song called “Romance.” What was the name of Willow’s first hit single?

Cristina joins the club in saying the famous last words!

Cristina joins the club in saying the famous last words!

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...