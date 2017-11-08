RUMORMILL – Katy Perry to Join Taylor Swift & Harry Styles at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Never say never.

If these rumors are ture, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is on track to becoming the biggest frenemy reunion ever.

Last month, rumors surfaced that exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, who dated briefly for about three months, might reunite onstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Seriously, that’s something right out of our wildest dreams!

Twitter got ahold of a press release from the Shanghai Culture, Radio, Film and Television Bureau stating that they were both issues administrative licenses.

Even more bonkers is the rumor that Katy Perry may ALSO be performing at the show.

A letter that Perry appears to have sent requesting permission to perform in China is also circulating on Twitter.

Sure, this could VERY WELL BE for some additional dates for her Witness World Tour, but on the off-chance that it isn’t, can you imagine what it would be like to have Taylor Swift’s ex and enemy all in one room? (Kendall Jenner, Harry’s other ex-fling will not be walking the show this year!)

Talk about epic television and even better ratings!

Maybe they’ll even call a truce?

Victoria’s Secret hasn’t announced performers yet, but since the show takes place in just two weeks, it’s likely to come in the next few days!

Here are some hilarious Twitter reactions:

omg vsfs is coming for BLOOD https://t.co/ETl237VESx — dan (@daannyyjr) November 7, 2017