Did Sam Smith Rip Off Radiohead On His New Album?

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Radiohead, sam smith
Sam Smith (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)/Thom Yorke R (Photo by Marc Grimwade/Getty Images)

Sam Smith’s tune “Midnight Train” from his latest album The Thrill Of It Allhas drawn the ire of Radiohead fans for claims that he ripped of Radiohead’s “Creep.”

As Stereogum points out, “It has the same rhythm, the same basic chord structure, the same verse-to-chorus dynamics, and even a similar tremolo-laden guitar pattern.”

Smith is no stranger to this type of controversy. In 2015, he was ordered to pay Tom Petty songwriting royalties over the similarity between his song “Stay With Me” and Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

Take a listen to both songs HERE and be the judge for yourself.

