Tia Mowry Says a “Sister, Sister” Revival Might Be Happening

Another 90s goodie might be making a comeback.

Sister, Sister fans will be happy to know that Tia and Tamera Mowry are “one step” away from finalizing a revival.

“[It’s] amazing and wonderful. My sister and I are taking meetings as we speak, so it’s definitely closer than ever to making this reboot happen. We are being told that they want it to be or happen next year in the fall. So, it’s going by so fast, everything,” Tia told Us Weekly.

In hope of the revival having a similar feel as the original, the sisters are talking about working with the same producers. “Just to be sitting in these meetings with them 20 years later, it’s crazy,” she said.

“I think fans will love it because I just feel very blessed and honored that people are still following my sister and I 20 years later. So I think they’ll be excited to see where we are right now and to see our dynamic right now,” Tia told Us. “We’re just excited to just give back to the fans and make them happy, that’s really one of the main reasons why we’re doing it.”

Sister, Sister ran for six season from 1994 to 1999.

With a spike in revivals and reboots lately, there was a lot of buzz about bringing back this TGIF show to life. Tia divulges that the series would likely focus on “where we are in our lives right now.””We’re moms with children, but I would like for the show to really focus on sisterhood and the strengths and weaknesses of sisterhood,” she said. We’re on board under one condition – Lisa Landry and Ray Campbell have to make a few appearances!