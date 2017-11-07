Kim Kardashian Apologies For Aaliyah Costume

Every year Kim Kardashian slays Halloween weekend with her variety of costumes, but this year she made fans a little upset by dressing up as Aaliyah. Kim Kardashian posted her apology in writing on her website (which you need to register for).

The reality star said, “I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone” and continued to explain by saying, ” We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect — it’s that simple!”

Were fans too harsh on Kim?