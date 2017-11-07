‘Gossip Girl’ Actor Ed Westwick Accused of Rape

Gossip Girl might want to sit this one out.

Ed Westwick, who is best known for his role as Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, has been accused of rap.

On Monday, actress Kristina Cohen posted a lengthy FB post about the alleged assault.

She reveals the incident happened roughly three-years ago at Westwick’s home, which she was at with an her boyfriend, an unnamed producer.

She recalls feeling uncomfortable the whole time, especially when Westwick alleged pressured her to sleep with him and the producer.

When she complained of being tired, he suggested she take a nap in his guest room.

When she woke up, she claims Westwick was laying on top of her.

“I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me,” she writes in the post.

“It was a nightmare, and the days following weren’t any better,” she continued adding, “The producer put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can’t say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there’s no way I can go around saying Ed ‘raped’ me and that I don’t want to be ‘that girl.'”

Cohen’s decision to go public with her claims come on the heels of allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

She admits that she was empowered by all the women coming forward and telling their stories.

“Men like Ed using fame and power to rape and intimidate but then continue through the world collecting accolades. I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault. Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters,” she finished.

Following the allegations, the British actor posted a brief denial on Instagram writing:

One thing is abundantly clear: Hollywood has a problem and we need to fix it ASAP.