Elle King Talks Whirlwind Divorce, New Album

By Scott T. Sterling

Elle King has opened up about her whirlwind courtship, marriage and divorce from ex-husband Andrew Ferguson.

The Grammy-nominated singer secretly wed Ferguson last year after just a few weeks of the pair getting together, while publicly announcing their engagement and wedding plans.

King revealed the secret marriage last May via Instagram while sharing that she and Ferguson had already separated.

“I pulled myself out of a really, really, really tough place,” she says now (via People) about the situation.

“I don’t want to say it’s the best place I’ve ever been because there’s always room to go higher — or get higher,” King shared. “I am having a lot of fun. I do this thing, I call it protecting my joy, and there’s like a 10-foot radius around me that’s like a bum-out-free zone. I took a lot of things out of my life that were dead weight, and I just have a different outlook; I just surround myself with better people and just make music all the time. It’s just so great; it’s awesome.”

King went on reveal that the divorce has fueled much of her impending sophomore album, which she’s been working on.

“The record is a whole other entity in and of itself. It’s a creation that is beyond me as a person, as a soul, and it’s the most magical thing that I’ve done in my life so far,” she revealed. “I’ve never been more proud of anything. This album is the only thing that really, truly got me through it. And to have such an incredible thing, a tangible thing to hold on to, after going through something, it’s really kind of a blessing — it’s not just a reminder; it’s like a journal but just rock ‘n’ roll.”