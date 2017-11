Britney Spears is known for a lot of things…being an artist (of artwork) is not one of them…until now!

She sold a painting she made for $10,000!

It was actually a piece that she donated for charity auction (to benefit the Vegas Cares Memorial Fund) AND Robin Leach was the lucky bidder (He was the host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” – google it lol) :

Let’s be honest it’s no Van Gogh but it’s Britney b*tch! And charity :p