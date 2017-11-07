Get the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Lineup Right Here! Tickets On Sale Now!  Details »

B96 Pepsi #JingleBash Artist Sabrina Carpenter, 98 Degrees & Bebe Rexha to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Jingle Bash, JingleBash, sabrina carpenter, Thanksgiving Day
Sabrina Carpenter / Elias Tahan

As we look forward to our Thanksgiving dinner, we also look forward to the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Macy’s recently announced the lineup and it’s pretty impressive.

Among the artists is B96 Pepsi #JingleBash performer Sabrina Carpenter!

Other performers include 98 Degrees, Andra Day & Common, Jimmy Fallon & the Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Bravo’s Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson and Jojo Siwa.

The notable event is celebrating its 91st year.

In addition to performers, there will be giant balloon characters, marching bands and an appearance from Santa Claus.

Gather around to watch the parade on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live