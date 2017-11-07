B96 Pepsi #JingleBash Artist Sabrina Carpenter, 98 Degrees & Bebe Rexha to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

As we look forward to our Thanksgiving dinner, we also look forward to the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Macy’s recently announced the lineup and it’s pretty impressive.

Among the artists is B96 Pepsi #JingleBash performer Sabrina Carpenter!

Other performers include 98 Degrees, Andra Day & Common, Jimmy Fallon & the Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Bravo’s Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson and Jojo Siwa.

The notable event is celebrating its 91st year.

In addition to performers, there will be giant balloon characters, marching bands and an appearance from Santa Claus.

Gather around to watch the parade on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23!