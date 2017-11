The mission of Mothers Against Drunk Driving is to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking.

Zero deaths. Zero injuries. Zero families impacted by impaired driving.

Why?

Because drunk driving is still the #1 cause of death on our roadways.

For more info call 877-ASK-MADD (877-275-6233). B96 Cares!