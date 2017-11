P!nk snagged the #1 spot on last week’s Top 8 at 8 thanks to your votes, but what about tonight?

See the full countdown below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 11/06/17:

8- Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato “No Promises”

7- Dua Lipa “New Rules”

6- Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

5- Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

4- Taylor Swift “Ready for It”

3- Liam Payne “Strip that Down”

2- Kesha “Praying”

1- P!nk “What About Us”