The ladies are taking over the B96 9 Most Wanted! Camila, Demi, Taylor and more! So who made it to the top because of your votes? See below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 11/06/17:

9- Maroon 5 and SZA “What Lovers Do”

8- Macklemore and Kesha “Good Old Days”

7- Camila Cabello “Havana”

6- Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

5- Demi Lovato “Sorry not Sorry”

4- Taylor Swift “Ready for It”

3- DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber “I’m the One”

2- J. Balvin “Mi Gente”

1- Ed Sheeran “Perfect”