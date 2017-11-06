Mac & Cheese Fest Chef Rick Rodriguez of Whisk Chicago and Son of a Butcher by WHISK

Cheezy deliciousness.

Chef Rick Rodriguez from WHISK and Son Of A Butcher demoing Cauliflower Mac and talking Mac & Cheese Fest in the Culinary Kitchen with host Gabe from B96!

Tickets for the 4th Annual Mac & Cheese Fest, on Saturday, November 4 at the UIC Forum (725 W Roosevelt Rd), go on sale on Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00am. This year, the Fest is offering $10 off for the first 500 tickets sold for those who sign up for their newsletter via http://www.macandcheesechicago.com. General Admission tickets are $65 and include all-you-can-eat access and five drink tickets (good for beer, wine or spirits). VIP includes all-you-can-eat access, five drink tickets, a festival t-shirt and access to VIP seating. Tickets are available for purchase on http://www.macandcheesechicago.com.

There will be two sessions with a Lunch Session (12-3 p.m.) and a Dinner Session (6-9pm.) Again, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana. In total, the fest has donated a total of $35,000.

This year’s restaurants include Baptiste & Bottle, Kitty O’Shea’s, Sunda, Hampton Social, Carnival and more.

Last year, the event saw more than 4,000 attendees and 100 participating vendors over two sessions. Rosebud Restaurants/Rosebud Prime won the Lunch Session with their Mac N’ Cheese Arancini from Chef Fabio Capparelli & Chef Moosah Reaumet featuring carbonara cream sauce, sweet green peas, Milanese breading, braised bacon and elbow pasta. Amazing Edibles Gourmet Catering won the Dinner Session with Chef Alexi Mandolini with their Autumn Asiago Mac with creamy white mac, crispy fried Brussels chips & a smoky chipotle-honey drizzle.

“Mac & Cheese Fest is a celebration of the dish! With roots dating back to the 14th century, recipes that span continents to entice aficionados galore, the Festival is a time to explore every variety of this beloved food,” says Cece Gonzales, President of Mac & Cheese Fest Inc. The event will feature a mind-blowing variety of macaroni and cheese entrees, appetizers and sides from top chefs and restaurants around Chicagoland served with a variety of beverages.

Each session of Mac & Cheese Fest will feature approximately 50 Chicago chefs featuring their versions of Mac and Cheese, inspired from cultures, family traditions and their restaurant’s menu. Chefs will be asked to use any kind of pasta with any type of cheese as the primary ingredients. One lucky chef per session will take home “The Golden Noodle” as the best Mac & Cheese. There will also be runner ups, best presentation and most creative. Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges, including media, influencers and Mac & Cheese enthusiasts.

For more information, visit http://www.macandcheesechicago.com