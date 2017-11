The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline, 1-800-4-A-CHILD, operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

They’re dedicated to helping victims of child abuse and neglect and at-risk children.

For more information about Childhelp and to learn how to get involved, please call 480-922-8212 or visit http://www.childhelp.org. B96 Cares!