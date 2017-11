It’s been a year since Kanye West took the stage…and he did last night…right here in CHICAGO!!

Kid Cudi had a show last night at the Aragon (Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ World Tour) and low and behold Mr. West pops up to sing “Father Stretch my Hands, Pt. 1”!

Check it out:

Pretty cool right?

Were you at the show last night?