TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Will This Week’s #1 Artist Have A #1 Album As Well?

By Nikki
Competition is stiff for new number 1 albums this week. Sam Smith, Blake Shelton, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes all released new ones Friday. One of those artists is #1 on the B96 Top 20 Countdown today!! Find out below.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. New Rules – Dua Lipa

19. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

18. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

17. Good Old Days – Macklemore & Kesha

16. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso

15. Praying – Kesha

14. Mi Gente – J Balvin

13. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift

12. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

11. Havana – Camila Cabello

10. No Promoses – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

9. What About Us – Pink

8. Bad At Love – Halsey

7. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

6. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

5. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

4. Attention – Charlie Puth

3. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara

2. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

  1. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA

 

