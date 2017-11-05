TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Will This Week’s #1 Artist Have A #1 Album As Well?

Competition is stiff for new number 1 albums this week. Sam Smith, Blake Shelton, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes all released new ones Friday. One of those artists is #1 on the B96 Top 20 Countdown today!! Find out below.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. New Rules – Dua Lipa
19. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith
18. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
17. Good Old Days – Macklemore & Kesha
16. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso
15. Praying – Kesha
14. Mi Gente – J Balvin
13. Ready For It? – Taylor Swift
12. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
11. Havana – Camila Cabello
10. No Promoses – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato
9. What About Us – Pink
8. Bad At Love – Halsey
7. Strip That Down – Liam Payne
6. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
5. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
4. Attention – Charlie Puth
3. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic, Khalid, Alessia Cara
2. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
- What Lovers Do – Maroon 5, SZA