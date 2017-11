Dua Lipa’s song ‘New Rules’ has been burning up dance floors and ranking on radio for months now. It has new been remixed for a rewind back to the 80’s. The synthesizer sounds, big hair, aerobic workout video style as been perfected into pop perfection of that time.

