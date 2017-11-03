The heart wants what it wants, but at the same time, previous experiences have taught it to be cautious.

By now, you probably know that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd broke up after 10 months of dating.

You probably also know that Selena’s been back in the arms of not-so-ex ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber again. They’ve been going to church, getting brunch, bike riding and she’s even cheered him on during a hockey game.

I guess when it’s true love, you just can’t shake it.

However, Selena knows what she’s getting herself into; she’s done this once or twice (or a few more times) before.

Word on the street is that when Bieber heard about Sel’s kidney transplant, he realized just how much she meant to him and decided to patch things up.

There’s always been love between them but for now, they are taking things slow and “figuring it out.”

“Justin and Selena are seeing each other and will continue to be spending time together but haven’t described it as an official couple,” a source told E! News.

Basically, we’re not adding labels to this just yet. They are having fun and if I were to guess, the Biebs probably has to prove that he’s really changed this time around.

“They are just working on their friendship at this point. Justin has always loved Selena and he always will,” a separate source shared. “If she got fully back together with him, no one would be a surprised.”

Fans sure wouldn’t be – Selena has the worst case of Bieber fever, but hey, who are we to judge? I’m sure we’ve all crawled back to exes ones or twice before. And I’m sure half of the time, it was a positive reunion.