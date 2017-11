Sad to hear 34 year old ‘Veronica Mars’ and ‘Malcom In The Middle’ star, Brad Bufanda has committed suicide. He jumped off a building L.A. and did leave a suicide note with the names of his parents and a “thank you” to people in his life.

Brad had a recurring role as Felix Toombs on “Veronica Mars” during seasons 1 and 2. He was also in “CSI: Miami,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Boston Public” and “Days of our Lives” and had a part in the 2004 film, “A Cinderella Story.”