NEW COUPLE ALERT – Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes!

If you’ve been shipping Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – who have on multiple occasions said they are JUST FRIENDS – well, this might upset you a bit.

According to People, Shawn has been cozying up to a celebrity that isn’t Camila!

In fact, you might be surprised when we tell you it’s model Hailey Baldwin.

Yes, Justin Bieber’s ex-something.

Baldwin hosted a Halloween party with Kendall Jenner but reportedly spent the whole time cozying up to Shawn!

“He had his arm around Hailey and stayed by her side all night,” a source told People.

I spy a Shawn Mendes and a Hailey Baldwin pic.twitter.com/QgOAjquSVa — ㅤJo (@ruinrep) November 2, 2017

The pair reportedly left the party at 1am holding hands.

Dating rumors first emerged when they were spotted together at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights earlier in October.

We’re happy if you’re happy Shawn!