Yesterday, Channing Tatum, P!NK and Jimmy Kimmel showed us what happened when they told their kids they ate their Halloween candy.

Today, we got our annual montage of the best kiddie reactions to parents pulling the evil prank on them.

There was a lot of SCREAMING, some swearing, a few middle fingers, and some punches were thrown.

These kids are out of control!

Props to the one kid that said “it was okay.” Those parents are doing something right.

